ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire Department were called to 1139 N. Main St. for an apartment building fire at 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 14th.

Fire crews made it to the scene within two minutes of the call and found the rear of the building on fire. Fire companies quickly put out the fire and are currently investigating what may have caused the fire.

Damages are currently estimated at $2,500. No one was injured and The American Red Cross is assisting three adults and two children with housing.