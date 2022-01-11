Apple glasses could adjust to user’s own prescription

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, an Apple store employee wears personal protective equipment in New York. At an event on Monday, June 7, 2021, Apple unveiled a variety of incremental improvements to the software that powers iPhones, iPads and Mac computers” would do. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

CUPERTINO, Calif. (WTVO) – Patent approvals for Apple reveal that their “smart glasses” concept could adjust its own lenses to match the prescription of the user.

Glasses wearers may have trouble fitting their frames into virtual reality headsets, but according to Apple Insider, such a headset could adjust to the user’s vision, allowing them to go without regular frames. On Jan. 11, Apple was granted a “Tunable and foveated lens systems” patent featuring their design for glasses with liquid and non-liquid crystal adjustable lenses.

According to the patent, a pair of glasses could include “lenses that are each configured to align with a respective one of a user’s eyes.” Electrodes inside the liquid crystal cells could then receive signals to “produce a desired phase profile.” The glasses would align with the user’s gaze, and a sensor system would track gaze.

The patent also says such lenses could help people with presbyopia, a condition in which people have trouble bringing objects at a far distance into focus. The glasses would apply “distinct optical power” to account and correct the vision problem.

This recently-approved patent was first filed in June 2020, but it is not the first time Apple applied for similar patents. Patents granted in June 2020 and December 2020 proposed smart glasses that could holster an iPhone-like device and glasses with “fluid reservoirs to adjust the physical dimensions of a lens,” respectively.

According to Apple Insider, the tech giant is rumored to be working on a VR or augmented reality headset to potentially launch this year. Apple Glass smart glasses are then rumored to follow in 2025.