Applications for special city loans for microbusiness due on Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford’s small business owners still have time to take advantage of the city’s loan program.

The application is open for a few more days. Microbusinesses can get up to $15,000 from the small business loan program. Companies with up to 5 employees are eligible. The program is part of the community development block grant from the CARES Act.

Applications are due Friday. It can take up to two weeks to process them.

You can find more information on the city website here.

