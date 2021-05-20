Approached for a handout? Rockford Rescue Mission says to give one of their ‘Get Help’ cards

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Rescue Mission has created a simple way for concerned citizens to help homeless who ask for donations at Rockford intersections.

The non-profit has made up “Get Help” cards containing information about the services it provides, including meals, shelter, and spiritual guidance.

Administrators say the cards present a solution to a potentially uncomfortable situation for drivers if they’re approached.

“To be able to have these cards, a real tangible way to get the information out about the Mission, to these people that may be in a hard spot in their life, means a lot, because that’s just making our services even more available and accessible to those that really need them,” said the Rescue Mission’s marketing and communications director, Abby Finley.

Cards may be obtained in any of three ways:

• Email info@rockfordrescuemission.org with your name and mailing address. The Mission will gladly mail you cards.

• Pick up a stack at the Mission, 715 W. State St.

• Download and print a PDF page from rockfordrescuemission.org

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says that the homeless population in the city of Rockford has been on the rise.