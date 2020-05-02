Aquin seniors use prom day to give back to their community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ It is prom season across the stateline. It is a night when high school seniors normally get the chance to dress up and dance the night away, but the coronavirus has eliminated that opportunity.

Like many other schools across the nation, Aquin Catholic High School in Freeport called off prom. That didn’t stop some seniors from using the day to make memories with friends.

“They probably can’t help but think of they should be getting ready for prom and doing their thing as teenagers,” said Freeport Area Church Cooperative Executive Director Dean Wright. “We feel really bad and terrible for the kids that are all missing prom this year. I know a lot of kids really look up to that and what a thing to not be able to go to your senior prom.”

Instead of getting themselves glammed up, Aidan Curry and Kira Brubaker were going to go to prom together, today they spent the day doing charity work for their community.

“As a senior, your last semester of high school is like the final moments of memories with your friends, spending time at the school with your teachers and other classmates and so you just look forward to that,” said Aquin Catholic High School senior Kira Brubaker. “It’s sad because we all wanted prom, but I think benefiting the community was a great way to switch it up.”

Curry and Brubaker started at a nursing home and finished at Freeport Area Church Cooperative.

“I think either way it would have been a good day. I mean, honestly, it’s so beautiful outside,” said Brubaker. “We were outside earlier working at the nursing home and then we came here to end the day.”

The help was appreciated.

“I like to think that these high school kids today, definitely the seniors, 2020, has kind of put them in a spot to grow to be adults quickly cause of what’s going on in our world today,” said Wright.

