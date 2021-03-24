Are basic childhood immunizations in short supply amid COVID-19 vaccine rollout?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This week’s ‘Ask Eric’ segment is about vaccines not getting national attention.

One view says he tried to get his son his basic childhood immunizations through SwedishAmerican in Rockford and was referred to the Winnebago County Health Department. He wonders if there is because of a shortage.

However, this is not because of a childhood vaccine shortage. The CDC actually has a webpage that shows a whole list of standard vaccines and the status of each.

There are no shortages nationwide.

According to SwedishAmerican, one particular clinic is waiting for state approval of a childhood vaccine registry system. Until that approval comes, the clinic is referring parents to another Swedes clinic or the health department for routine vaccinations.