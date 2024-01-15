ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford continues to see record-breaking cold as part of an arctic blast bombarding the U.S.

Schools in the area are announcing closures for Tuesday due to the dangerous conditions, including the Rockford Public School District, Harlem School District, Hononegah School District, and Freeport School District.

A full list of school closings in the area can be found here.

Wind chill temperatures as low as -36 degrees are expected Tuesday morning, bringing significant safety concerns. Frostbite can happen in as few as 10 minutes with minimum wind chill values of -25 to -35 degrees, says meteorologist Savanna Brito.

“A wind chill warning remains in effect for all of our northern Illinois counties until 12PM Tuesday,” says meteorologist Joey Marino. “Wind chills values up both this morning and Tuesday morning will range from -25° to -35°. So if have to be out and about either morning, do your best to adjust your schedule so that you can avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day. “