ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tis the season for everyone to winterize their cars.

That means when it’s cold, drivers need to make sure batteries are in working order and their roadside safety kits are in place in case they get stranded.

Experts say it’s a good idea to make sure tires are in working order as cold weather approaches. Drivers should replace tires that are too worn and always make sure they’re holding air properly, low tire pressure is common when it’s cold outside.

Some local drivers also opt to install snow tires in winter. But are snow tires necessary in Illinois?

Even though a study by Consumer Reports shows that snow tires provide better traction that other tires on wintery roads, Tim Javurek, owner of TJ’s Auto Center in Rockford, says Illinois isn’t generally a state that calls for them.

“Around here, we don’t have as much snow as a lot of places do,” he said. “So some places do recommend snow tires just because have a lot of snow.”

Those places include Vermont, Maine, and Alaska in the United State and Quebec, Canada, where snow tires are required. Javurek says he does recommend snow tires on vehicles with rear-wheel drive. He says because the way they’re designed even some front-wheel and all-wheel drive models will do better in winter with snow tires.

“The way their weight is distributed, they just don’t handle the snow well,” Javurek said.

But he said the majority of cars do handle the snow well here in the Rockford area. That is why he says all-season tires make the most sense for Stateline drivers.

“I think it’s appropriate to use an all-season tire in most cases,” Javurek said. “Most tires these days are all-season tires. Front-wheel drives work really well. All-wheel drives work good. So, an all-season tire is probably your best bet.”

Tire experts say all-season tires are marked by their rubber compounds and tread patterns that make them suitable in a range of temperatures and conditions, including rain and snow.

According to a Consumer Reports survey, 53% of participants said they felt they didn’t need snow tires because they drive either a front-wheel or an all-wheel drive vehicle.