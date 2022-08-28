A sheriff’s deputy who typically leaves his vehicle’s doors open when visiting homes, given the fact that he has flee from dog attacks in the past, returned to his car on Friday, August 26, to find a pair of goats clamoring around it.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said Deputy Casey Thrower encountered the “eager and hungry” goats after delivering civil papers to an address on Friday morning.



Video shot by Thrower shows one goat climbing into the open driver’s side of his vehicle and “munching on some paperwork” inside the vehicle, while another goat hops around on the roof and hood. “Are you kidding me?” Thrower exclaims, before managing to shoo the goats away from the vehicle.



Credit: Madison County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful