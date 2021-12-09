Area businesses staying busy as Christmas shipping deadline approaches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Slowly, but surely, families are wrapping up Christmas shopping. That means stateline postal stores are bustling with outgoing packages.

“Shop early, ship early, and just try to get here a few days before Christmas,” said Postal Shoppe Co-Owner Diptesh Desai, “Don’t just wait until Christmas Eve, for sure.”

Workers at the Postal Shoppe in Rockford say the holiday shipping surge came a little earlier this year and expect it to only get busier over the next 10 days.

“Monday the 13th [December] is going to be the busiest shipping day of the entire year,” said Postal Shoppe Manger Tony Farthing. “People will be doing all of their shopping over the weekend and they’ve still got a week to 10 days to get it anywhere in the country. So, Monday [December 13th] we are going to get hit hard. All the customers are welcome to come in any time they want to, but if they could avoid Monday, they’ll probably be happier.”

Deadlines to guarantee package delivery by Christmas are coming up fast. The United States Postal Service and FedEx say gifts shipped with normal ground service need to be in the mail by December 15th. If you use UPS, deadlines depend on how far your present is going.

“Most of the carriers have bumped their prices a little bit for the holidays, which we knew in advance. I think the post office is struggling, which we knew they would, because their infrastructure was hit hard by the pandemic., but I think if you can get the goods to the stores, we can get them from there to your loved ones,” said Farthing.

The Postal Shoppe offers a driver-through shipping window to help make the process easier for customers.

“We’ve got the elderly. We’ve got young mothers with sleeping children in the backseat. We’ve got people who just don’t want to get out of their cars and that’s okay with everything going on at the moment. Everything we do at the front of the store, we are able to do through the drive-thru, as well. If it can fit through the window, we can make it work,” said Farthing.

USPS shipping deadlines can be found here.

FedEx shipping deadlines can be found here.

UPS shipping deadlines can be found here.