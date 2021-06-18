Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting 2 Rockford children

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man from Arkansas has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted two Rockford minors.

According to Rockford Police, officers were tipped to the crime on Monday, May 31st. Police say the assaults happened in the 1200 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Thurman Leak, 48, was identified as the suspect. Detectives say he was known to the victims.

Leak was taken into custody Thursday in the 400 block of Mildred Street, in Conway, Arkansas.

He is charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Abuse.

Currently leak is lodged in the Faulkner County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories