Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting 2 Rockford children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man from Arkansas has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted two Rockford minors.

According to Rockford Police, officers were tipped to the crime on Monday, May 31st. Police say the assaults happened in the 1200 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Thurman Leak, 48, was identified as the suspect. Detectives say he was known to the victims.

Leak was taken into custody Thursday in the 400 block of Mildred Street, in Conway, Arkansas.

He is charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Abuse.

Currently leak is lodged in the Faulkner County Jail.