CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A TV news crew in Chicago was robbed Monday morning while covering a string of armed robberies and carjackings that occurred over the weekend.

According to WLS, a reporter and photojournalist with Univision were about to do a live shot in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee before 5 a.m. when a black SUV and a grey sedan pulled up.

Three armed suspects in ski masks got out and took the belongings of the 28-year-old and 42-year-old victims, Chicago Police said, also stealing the pair’s video camera.

The news crew was reporting from the same block in which a woman was carjacked the night before.

According to police, a robbery crime wave occurred in the area of Wicker Park and Bucktown on Sunday afternoon and followed into the overnight hours. Robberies also happened in Lincoln Park and The Loop.

In many of the incidents, police said the victims were ambushed by two to four people and in some cases were beaten and robbed.

Police have not confirmed whether any of the robberies are connected.