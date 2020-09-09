Armed robbery at Rockford Family Dollar store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A suspect robbed a Family Dollar store at 3740 E. State Street on Tuesday evening.
Rockford Police say the robbery happened around 6:15p.m. No one was injured.
Police have not provided a description of the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.
