Armed robbery at Rockford Family Dollar store

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A suspect robbed a Family Dollar store at 3740 E. State Street on Tuesday evening.

Rockford Police say the robbery happened around 6:15p.m. No one was injured.

Police have not provided a description of the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories