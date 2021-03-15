Around 400 Illinois National Guard members return home following support mission at U.S. Capitol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – After defending the nation’s Capitol, hundreds of Illinois National Guardsmen have come home.

Landing at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria on Monday, around 400 Illinois National Guard members were able to return home following nearly 2 months in Washington D.C.

“I originally went to the inauguration and I was looking forward to that and I never expected to be extended,” said Matthew Taller, 182nd Security Forces.

The extension happened as troops continued to support U.S. Capitol Police following violence there on January 6th.

“We all understand what happened on the 6th of January and the need for the additional security, I never thought in my lifetime I’d see that but it is what was needed,” said Maj. General Richard Neely, Illinois Adjutant General.

Unlike most missions that are known months ahead of time, Guardsmen were only given a few days to prepare for the journey to D.C.

“That’s not our typical model for deployment so they’ve done a phenomenal job being prepared, getting the gear ready,” Neely said.

Neely says although the challenges soldiers and airmen faced, they did not skip a beat.

“We talk about it being the 9/11 of this era and so they were happy to step up and support this mission,” he said.

Although the environment around the Capitol has looked different since January, troops say their presence was met with a positive reception by people in Washington.

“They were happy we were there to protect the Capitol and the political arm of the government was still working,” said Master Sgt. Jason Draper, 183rd Security Forces.

After months of an experience unlike anything anyone has seen, Guardsmen say they are happy to be home.

“I’m excited to see my family, see my dogs again, and get back to going to school,” Taller said.

Major General Neely says 106 Illinois troops will remain in Washington D.C. until mid-May.