As mail-in ballots still find their way to local voters, there is still time to register

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you are a City of Rockford voter and have not received your vote-by-mail ballot yet, you’re not alone. According to the Board of Elections, those ballots started hitting mailboxes last week.

A record number of requests is causing the delay. The city has more than 17,000 ballots to distribute. Not all have been mailed yet.

Rockford’s Board of Elections warnings that if you requested a ballot in the past few weeks, you could be waiting a little bit longer than people who applied sooner.

In Winnebago County, more than 20,000 vote-by-mail requests have been made. County Clerk Lori Gummow says those should show up at homes sometime this week.

The Clerk’s Office has been working to make sure those ballots get out in a timely fashion. But as Gummow points out, voters play a role too.

“We’ve been talking to our local postmasters for them to be sure the ballots will be delivered on time, but if you receive a ballot, don’t delay. Make sure you cast your vote and drop it in the mail or in our drop box right away,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.

You have up until Election Day to register. However, the deadline to sign up online is October 18th. Click here for more details.

