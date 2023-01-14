FILE – A help wanted sign is displayed outside of a hair salon in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(NEXSTAR) – Job security may not be what initially draws you to a career field – it’s hard to imagine a kid dreaming of being a “database administrator” when they grow up – but amid times of economic uncertainty, it can be a major plus.

U.S. News & World Report released its 2023 jobs report, which includes the careers analysts believe will be the most stable in what could be a turbulent economic year. To determine which jobs have the most security, analysts looked at unemployment rates, future job prospects, growth potential and employer satisfaction.

Not every career on the list requires an advanced (and increasingly expensive) college degree. Some of the jobs, like respiratory therapist, only require an associate’s degree.

Several career paths in medicine have been deemed especially secure by U.S. News & World Report’s analysis. The stress of the COVID-19 pandemic made an existing nursing and health care worker shortage even worse. A study published in the journal Health Affairs reported more than 100,000 nurses left the field in 2021. That number represents nearly 2% of nurses nationwide.

Jobs in medicine aren’t just secure, they’re also well compensated. According to the report, a medical and health services manager has a median salary of about $101,000. The highest paid job on the list is orthodontist, with a median salary topping $200,000.

See the 20 most secure jobs in 2023, according to U.S. News & World Report, below:

Job Median Salary Education Required Respiratory therapist $61,830 Associate degree Web developer $77,030 Bachelor’s degree Cardiovascular technologist $60,570 Associate degree Epidemiologist/medical scientist $78,830 Master’s degree Financial analyst $81,730 Bachelor’s degree Environmental science and protection technician $47,370 Associate degree School psychologist $78,780 Master’s degree Database administrator $96,710 Bachelor’s degree Registered nurse $77,600 Bachelor’s degree Medical and health services manager $101,340 Bachelor’s degree Landscaper and groundskeeper $34,430 None Veterinarian $100,370 Doctoral or professional degree Medical records technician $46,660 Postsecondary non-degree award Physical therapist $95,620 Doctoral or professional degree Information security analyst $102,600 Bachelor’s degree Orthodontist $208,000 Doctoral or professional degree Physician assistant $121,530 Master’s degree Dentist $160,370 Doctoral or professional degree Software developer $120,730 Bachelor’s degree Nurse practitioner $120,680 Master’s degree

While sky-high inflation, weakened consumer spending and high interest rates have had economists predicting a recession in 2023, the job market remains strong. Plus, inflation has started to show signs it’s easing.

These trends are raising expectations that the Fed might manage to engineer an often-elusive “soft landing,” whereby the economy slows but doesn’t go into reverse and unemployment rate rises slightly but stays low. It would still mean painful times for many people. But it wouldn’t inflict the widespread unemployment that typically results from a recession.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.