As winter approaches, local homeless shelters have limited capacity with COVID-19 restrictions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Space will be limited at local homeless shelters this winter. It won’t be long before people in need search for a place to keep warm.

Finding a place to rest their heads while staying safe amid COVID-19 concerns will make the search even harder.

Local shelters are operating at reduced capacities to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But with winter starting, they’re now doing what they can to accommodate the city’s most vulnerable

Kay Larrick is the executive director of Carpenter’s Place, a non-profit daytime shelter in Rockford.

“We’re just limited by space,” said Larrick.

Larrick says typically, 100 people can stay inside the building. But in order to follow social distancing guidelines, that number is down to 35.

“During the summer, we still had people coming that wouldn’t be able to quite get in. But it felt much better than knowing they were outside and it was still nice weather. As it turns cold, this is just a real challenge for us,” Larrick said.

At Rockford Rescue Mission, only the top bunk of each bunk bed is being used. Overflow guests can no longer sleep on floor mats.

“In the past, we’ve always had bunk beds and a ‘cram them in’ mentality. And obviously, with the COVID-19 situation, that’s not a very good policy,” said Mike Hedrick, the director of homeless services for Rockford Rescue Mission.

The mission plans to set up 40 cots to create a new sleeping area, but still expect to reach capacity this winter. Hedrick says they’re working with city leaders.

“We’re always concerned about did we miss anybody, is there anybody sleeping on the street tonight,” Hedrick added.

Larrick believes there is a need for more shelter space. She’s confident other community groups will step up to help.

“This is really the first winter of Covid, and I’m sure that putting our heads together we hopefully will come up with an answer,” Larrick said.

In the meantime, donations of winter essentials like boots, hats, and jackets are needed now more than ever.

“We certainly will do all we can with the community to try and find an answer to this. But planning ahead to just how can we bridge that gap and put a little bit of a safety net there I think will be being able to provide the warmest clothing we can for people while they’re outside,” Larrick added.

MORE HEADLINES: