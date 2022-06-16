ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Headlining country music singer Ashley McBryde has canceled her Saturday performance at this weekend’s Old Settlers Days.

The annual festival runs Thursday through Sunday and features music performances by Cooper Alan, LOCASH, Jordayn Davis, Caylee Hammack, Shy Carter, Sean Stemaly, Ashley Cooke and Spencer Crandall, as well as local artists Minimal, Chico and the Man, Dirt Road Rebelz, Dirty Fishnet Stockings, and others.

The festival said McBryde’s cancelation was due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

She was scheduled to headline the main stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, with Hammack as the opening act.

Old Settlers Days said it had added Tyler Rich and Kameron Marlowe to the lineup, and said those who purchased non-refundable tickets are encouraged to attend. The tickets can be used for any concert.