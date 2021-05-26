Ask Eric: Why is this light pole on I-90 shorter than the others?

(WTVO) — We have sort of a fun “Ask Eric” this week. The answer turned out to be much more interesting than the original question, and that’s no offense to Steve S.

Steve noticed on I-90, right around marker 27 1/2 near Spring Center Road, there’s a light pole in the center median that’s shorter than all the others. There’s a very good reason for that.

Just north of the tollway, there’s a small, privately-owned, grass strip airport called United Acres.

The runway goes east-west.

So, to meet FAA height safety requirements the Illinois Tollway actually shortened two light poles near the end of the runway.

Thanks for the question, Steve.

If you’ve got a question you’ve been dying to have answered, send it our way. You can message us on social media or use the email address AskEric@mystateline.com.