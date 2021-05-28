Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Politics
International
Entertainment
Weird
Ask Eric
Destination Illinois
Your Local Election HQ
Video Games
Sign up for our Newsletter
Top Stories
Vietnam Wall Foundation looking for better picture of Rockford man that died in Vietnam
Top Stories
New exhibits at Rockford’s Memorial Hall
Highest-paying jobs in Rockford that require a bachelor’s degree
COVID-19 vaccines not required for Rockford school students next year
Two people killed in Machesney Park crash
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Weather Radar
Candice’s Classroom
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Nascar
Top Stories
Dean Lowry restructures contract, provides cap relief for the Packers
Top Stories
RVC softball team wins two, advances to National Semifinals
Video
RVC men’s soccer team makes the national tournament
Video
Banfield’s big night lifts the Snappers past Peoria
Video
Seth Swinehart Rockford’s latest kickboxing king
Video
TV Schedule
Community
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Contests
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Morning Show
Good Day Stateline
Home Show
Stateline Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Ask Eric
Ask Eric: Why is this light pole on I-90 shorter than the others?
Video
Ask Eric: How can homebound residents get vaccinated for COVID-19?
Video
Ask Eric: Why is there a barge near I-90 in Boone County?
Video
Ask Eric: Why was Auburn Street roundabout flag at half-staff for so long?
Video
Ask Eric: What happened to plans to bring a Wal-Mart to former Rockford K-Mart building?
Video
More Ask Eric Headlines
Ask Eric: How are COVID-19 vaccines tracked to ensure against misuse?
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP