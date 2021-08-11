Ask Eric: When will fire damaged Rockford building be torn down?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Remember when the former Atwood building on N. Main Street caught fire last year?

Amanda B. does. She wrote in saying the remains of the building were still there, and wondered when the City of Rockford plans to clean it up.

We reached out to City Hall for the answer.

The fire happened on October 24th, 2020 in the 2500 block of N. Main. Smoke from the area could be seen from miles away.

The building was abandoned but had recently been bought out of forclosure.

The structure was partially demolished on the day of the fire.

According to the City, the property was insured, but a dispute between the insurance company and the owner delayed cleanup efforts. The City actually cited both parties in an effort to speed up the process.

According to a Rockford spokesperson, the dispute has been resolved and the owner is working with a local contractor to clean up the site, but no timeline has been announced.

You can send a question for Eyewitness News’ Eric Wilson at askeric@wtvo.com