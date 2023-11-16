CHICAGO — At least 23 people are reported injured after a CTA train crash on the North Side, The Chicago Fire Department said.

According to police, a yellow line train was travelling south near the 7500 block of North Paulina Street when it collided with rail-mounted maintenance equipment in the Howard Rail Yard on the North Side.

CFD reported at least 23 people — including four children and seven CTA employees — transported to area hospitals and three others in critical condition. Fifteen others refused EMS.

According to CFD, six were taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good-to-stable condition, three were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center — with one in critical condition and two others in fair condition, and three were taken to St. Francis Hospital where they are in unknown condition.

Firefighters said all known transports to Swedish Covenant, Advocate Illinois Masonic and St. Francis were adult patients.

The conditions and where the remaining 11 transports were taken remain unknown at this time.

The CTA issued the following statement Thursday evening:

“At approx. 10:30 a.m., an inbound Yellow Line passenger train approaching the Howard station collided with a diesel-powered snow removal train on the same tracks. The National Transportation Safety Board announced they will be leading this investigation. Right now, our focus is on the customers and CTA employees who were injured in this incident. The CTA worked closely with the Chicago Fire Department on the emergency response. For the investigation, CTA intends to cooperate fully with the NTSB.” Dorval R. Carter Jr. – CTA President

CTA Yellow Line have been temporarily suspended, while Red Line and Purple Line services are operating with residual delays.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is conducting their own investigation alongside the Chicago Police Department, both of which are ongoing.

WGN is following the incident and will update as more information is provided.