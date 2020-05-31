At least one Rockford business looted, window shattered at another

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Violence spilled into the overnight hours as two local businesses are hit.

Soto’s Jewelry, located at 3504 E. State St. at the Fairview Shopping Center, was looted late Saturday night. At least a dozen looters reportedly got away with merchandise.

At North Towne Mall, the Sports Dome’s front window was shattered. No word yet on what was taken, if anything.

This all comes on the heels of the Rockford Stands with Minneapolis protest. The protest started peacefully Saturday afternoon at Haskell Park. Protestors then marched through downtown Rockford. The crowd stopped at the Winnebago County Justice Center before continuing on to Rockford Police District 1 Headquarters.

Vandals ripped apart the police marquee and threw rocks at the building. Police and SWAT eventually cleared the protestors out around 11pm with tear gas. At least two people were seen taken away in handcuffs.