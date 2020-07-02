Attorney: Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen was killed in armory, dismembered

KILLEEN, Texas (WTVO) — The attorney for the family of Spc. Vanessa Guillen says she was allegedly killed in the armory room at Fort Hood and her killer later hacked her body to pieces.

Attorney Natalie Khawam said he learned the information from Army CID agents, according to the Army Times.

Khawam said she learned Guillen was killed on April 22nd by a solider named Aaron David Robinson, who bludgeoned her with a hammer while she was on duty.

“This heinous act caused her blood to be splashed all over the armory room,” Khawam said.

Robinson then allegedly contacted his married girlfriend to help dispose of the body.

“At first they tried to set her on fire, but she wouldn’t burn. Then they dismembered this beautiful US soldier’s body with a machete,” she said.

Authorities say human remains were found over the weekend during a search near the Leon River.

Family members told Army officials that Guillen told them she’d been sexually harassed by her superiors. But Guillen didn’t report the harassment because she was afraid of retaliation, said Khawam.

“She was afraid to [report it] because the sexual harassment was coming from her superiors, so her concern was the retaliation, being blackballed,” Khawam said during the press conference. “We believe the person that killed her is that person that sexually harassed her.”

A tip led a search team, including Texas EquuSearch, to the Leon River last week, but they didn’t discover anything. Meanwhile, Guillen’s car, keys and wallet were all left behind in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day on April 22.

Law enforcement tried to take Robinson into custody on Wednesday in a home in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue, but he killed himself as police closed in.

Although Robinson’s name has not yet officially been released, he was identified in a BOLO notice, Khawam said.

Robinson’s 22-year-old girlfriend is currently booked at the Bell County Jail on a separate charge.

