Auburn QB Khamani Sanders headed to University of St. Francis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — One of the NIC-10’s top football players is set for the next four years. Auburn senior quarterback Khamani Sanders signed a letter of intent with the University of St. Francis on Wednesday. St. Francis is an NAIA program located in Joliet, IL. The Fighting Saints play in the Chicagoland Collegiate Conference.

Sanders set Auburn’s single season passing record as a junior. He finished as Auburn’s all-time passing leader, despite missing part of his senior season with a broken leg.

Sanders says he’ll get the chance to play quarterback at St. Francis. He is also receiving a full scholarship.

“St. Francis stood out to me because I just felt when I went up there for the visit – I went to the overnight visit – everybody was welcoming,” Sanders explained. “It was a good environment to be in. The coaches were good. They also said they would keep me on track academic-wise with the coaching. They said they have tutors and everything.”

Sanders is the son of Selwyn and Charlotte Sanders. His sister Menica Farr was also at his signing at United Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Rockford.