Auction of Al Capone’s belongings brings in $3.1 million

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WTVO) – More than 75 years after his death, Al Capone is still making money.

An auction of his belongings fetched more than $3.1 million over the weekend. The big ticket item was the notorious gangster’s favorite gun, a Colt .45. It sold for $860,000, nearly six times what it was expected to sell for. Another one of his pistols sold for $200,000.

Other big sellers were Capone’s bed, a platinum and diamond pocket watch and his decorative cigar humidor.

The auction took place at a private club in Sacramento, California, with nearly one thousand bidders taking place.