August’s slowest-selling car in each state

The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as major automakers are forced to halt production, leading to lower inventory levels especially for the most in-demand vehicles. Despite reduced inventory and heightened demand for both new and used cars overall, some vehicles defy this trend and languish on dealer lots. These slow-selling cars can bring savings opportunities for car buyers, even in today’s challenging car market.

Analyzing nearly one million new and used cars sold in August 2021 to determine the fastest-selling new and used cars, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average new car takes 26 days to sell and the average used car takes 34.6 days to sell. New cars are selling over a week faster than in July, where the average was 35 days, and used cars are selling slightly faster compared to 35.4 days last month.

Slowest-Selling New Cars by State

What were August’s slowest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the lowest demand by state:

Slowest-Selling New Car in Each State In August State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Chevrolet Trax 199.7 Alaska – – Arizona Jeep Cherokee 107.8 Arkansas Ford Ecosport 199.3 California Jeep Compass 113.9 Colorado Alfa Romeo Giulia 159.4 Connecticut Jeep Compass 267.6 Delaware Ford Ecosport 159.3 Florida INFINITI Q50 181.1 Georgia INFINITI QX50 130.4 Hawaii Nissan Rogue 35.4 Idaho Jeep Grand Cherokee 79.0 Illinois Jeep Compass 208.4 Indiana Buick Encore 169.2 Iowa Hyundai Tucson 90.3 Kansas Jeep Renegade 187.2 Kentucky Alfa Romeo Stelvio 90.2 Louisiana Nissan Murano 104.1 Maine Ford Ecosport 102.8 Maryland Lincoln Corsair 263.2 Massachusetts BMW 2 Series 110.1 Michigan Lincoln Corsair 165.0 Minnesota Acura TLX 107.9 Mississippi Buick Encore 271.0 Missouri Nissan Altima 132.4 Montana Hyundai Sonata 53.0 Nebraska Acura TLX 145.6 Nevada Alfa Romeo Giulia 241.6 New Hampshire Nissan Altima 122.1 New Jersey Jeep Compass 222.3 New Mexico Ford Ecosport 104.5 New York Acura TLX 120.4 North Carolina Chevrolet Trax 163.2 North Dakota Jeep Renegade 71.8 Ohio Alfa Romeo Stelvio 134.6 Oklahoma Nissan Altima 107.8 Oregon INFINITI QX50 160.7 Pennsylvania Alfa Romeo Giulia 144.9 Rhode Island Hyundai Kona EV 105.7 South Carolina Jeep Compass 301.9 South Dakota Hyundai Sonata 62.6 Tennessee Acura TLX 107.5 Texas INFINITI Q50 108.8 Utah Genesis G80 138.2 Vermont Audi Q3 63.3 Virginia Jeep Compass 208.4 Washington Volvo XC60 308.0 West Virginia Nissan Murano 84.0 Wisconsin Nissan Altima 132.4 Wyoming Honda Pilot 128.6

The slowest-selling new car in the most states is the Jeep Compass in six states.

Jeep is the most represented automaker on the list with the slowest-selling vehicle in 10 states.

SUVs are the slowest-selling vehicle type in 32 states.

The slowest-selling car across all states is the Volvo XC60 in Washington, which takes 308 days to sell.

Slowest-Selling Used Cars by State

Here are the slowest-selling used cars by state:

Slowest-Selling Used Car in Each State in August State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Subaru Outback 71.2 Alaska Mercedes-Benz GLE 79.9 Arkansas Mercedes-Benz GLS 77.1 Arizona Mercedes-Benz GLS 73.9 California Maserati Levante 74.1 Colorado Honda Accord Hybrid 88.5 Connecticut Ford Ecosport 89.5 Delaware Ford F-150 60.0 Florida Kia Niro 169.3 Georgia Maserati Levante 77.7 Hawaii Ford Escape 66.4 Iowa Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 97.6 Idaho Land Rover Discovery Sport 71.0 Illinois Mercedes-Benz GLA 100.9 Indiana Ford Ecosport 94.6 Kansas Ford Ecosport 100.9 Kentucky Ford Ranger 72.4 Louisiana BMW 5 Series 69.6 Massachusetts Ford Edge 84.6 Maryland Genesis G80 68.6 Maine Land Rover Range Rover 72.4 Michigan Nissan Titan XD 68.3 Minnesota Jeep Gladiator 57.3 Missouri Kia Soul 64.8 Mississippi Land Rover Range Rover 85.4 Montana Chevrolet Equinox 73.1 North Carolina Buick Enclave 62.3 North Dakota Ram Pickup 1500 Classic 45.8 Nebraska Ford Edge 94.6 New Hampshire Lincoln Navigator L 183.5 New Jersey Jeep Compass 62.9 New Mexico BMW 7 Series 92.7 Nevada Volvo S90 61.2 New York Chevrolet Tahoe 71.5 Ohio Lincoln Navigator 73.3 Oklahoma INFINITI QX80 65.3 Oregon Mercedes-Benz E-Class 76.5 Pennsylvania Kia Niro 88.4 Rhode Island Mercedes-Benz GLC 52.3 South Carolina Ford Ecosport 94.5 South Dakota Ford Expedition 69.5 Tennessee Ram Pickup 1500 Classic 53.1 Texas Volvo XC40 86.1 Utah BMW 3 Series 95.1 Virginia GMC Acadia 64.2 Vermont BMW 3 Series 82.3 Washington Kia Rio 83.6 Wisconsin Ford Edge 78.1 West Virginia Chevrolet Silverado 1500 92.3 Wyoming Chevrolet Silverado 1500 71.8

The Ford Ecosport is the slowest-selling used car in the most states, at four.

SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the slowest-selling used car type in 32 states.

Pickup trucks are the slowest-selling vehicle in eight states.

The slowest-selling used car across all states is the Lincoln Navigator L in New Jersey at 183.5 days.

What does this mean for car shoppers? Prolonged time on dealer lots indicates that supply is higher than demand, which could be because pricing is too high or the car isn’t as pop11 ular as its competition. Knowing how long vehicles remain on dealer lots can present negotiation opportunities for consumers as dealers likely want to sell these vehicles. Each iSeeCars.com vehicle listing includes a car’s days on market and if the price has already been reduced, to provide shoppers with the information needed to help them make the smartest purchase decision.

More from iSeeCars.com:

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $309 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, August’s Slowest-Selling Car in Each State, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.