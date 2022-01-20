AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora police officer died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. This is the department’s second Covid-related death in the past week.

Sergeant Ken Thurman, 51, died from complications related to contracting the virus, according to the Aurora Police Department.

“Our condolences and prayers go out to Ken’s family and to all those he served with during his more

than 21 years as a member of the Aurora Police Department,” Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross

said. “Our police department family will do everything possible to provide support and comfort to

Ken’s family. Ken’s memory will live on forever at APD.”

Thurman was sworn in as an Aurora police officer on May 30, 2000, and he was promoted to sergeant on July 19, 2008.



The department extends our deepest condolences to the Thurman family, friends, and his extended law enforcement family.

“This has been an extremely difficult few weeks for the men and women of the Aurora Police

Department,” Cross said. “Our entire department is mourning; please keep our APD family in your

thoughts and prayers.”

Aurora police officer Brian Shields died Jan. 11 due to complications from COVID-19. He was a 16-year veteran of the department. He was 51.

