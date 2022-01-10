Autopsy: No evidence of drug use or foul play in Bob Saget’s death

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTVO) — An autopsy revealed no evidence of drug use or foul play in the death of comedian Bob Saget, according to a report from the Orange County Medical Examiner.

Saget best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House,” died Sunday at 65.

Saget reportedly passed away on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to TMZ. Firefighters and the Sheriff’s Department responded to the hotel around 4 p.m. after hotel security found Saget in his room. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said Monday that the cause and manner of Saget’s death is pending further studies, which make take up to 10-12 weeks to complete.

Saget had been touring the country for a host of live shows, which started in September and was supposed to run through May.

Saget starred as family patriarch Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” from 1987 to 1995. He also served as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997.

Saget is survived by his wife and three children.