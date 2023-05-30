TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A baby died after being left in a hot car for approximately three hours on Sunday in Palm Bay, according to police.

The Palm Bay Police Department found an unresponsive 11-month-old baby around 1 p.m. The child was left in the car while her parents attended a church service.

The baby was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead.

“This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family,” Police Chief Mario Augello said.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no charges have been filed as of Tuesday.

More than 30 children died of heatstroke in vehicles last year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In early March, a 2-year-old Florida boy died after his father allegedly left him in a car for several hours. The boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital, and charges were filed against his father.

An Alabama father was arrested in late February after he allegedly forgot to drop off his 2-year-old at daycare and instead left them in the car for several hours. The child later died.