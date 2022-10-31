ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been 10 years since the body of a newborn baby boy the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office named “Baby Noah” was found on a conveyor belt at a Roscoe recycling center.

It’s been 21 years since the law that could have saved the child’s life was passed in Illinois.

The law allows newborns up to 30 days old to be legally abandoned at an emergency room, staffed police station, or staffed fire station without question.

A parent who relinquishes an unharmed child under the law is not subject to prosecution or even required to give his or her name. They are offered medical attention and a packet of information about adoption but they are not bound to accept either.

Parents who drop a baby off at an approved facility can return for their child within 72 hours if they change their mind. If they return after 72 hours, they must contact the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Since 2001, 129 infants in Illinois were relinquished under the Safe Haven act. Six of those newborns were relinquished in 2021.

Despite the law’s provisions, some parents are still choosing to leave unwanted babies in dumpsters, ditches, and places they’re often never found. Experts say some parents don’t even know the Safe Haven provision exists.

“Babies continue to be unsafely abandoned and even killed, in many cases, due to a lack of knowledge of the law,” the Save Abandoned Babies Foundation says in its training manual.

In the case of Baby Noah, the sheriff’s office says he arrived at the facility unknowingly on July 13, 2012, in a garbage truck belonging to one of several waste haulers after being thrown in someone’s trash or a dumpster.

An autopsy revealed the baby was likely born alive. His parents have never been located.

“Spreading the word about the law is critical to saving infants’ lives and allowing fearful parents to choose life for their child, despite their desperate circumstances,” the foundation says.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have Save Haven laws aimed to protect abandoned babies.

Anyone with information about the death of Baby Noah or the whereabouts of his parents is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 815-319-6400 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.