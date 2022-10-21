ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The hit 1985 time travel movie “Back to the Future” is headed to Broadway — as a musical.

After scooping up awards during its run in London, Doc Brown, Marty McFly and the famous DeLorean time machine will land at the Winter Garden Theater next summer.

Original star Christopher Lloyd made an appearance in a teaser video alongside Tony winner Roger Bart.

The show will feature original music, but Huey Lewis and the News’ “Power of Love” will be part of the score.

Performances will begin June 30th, 2023.