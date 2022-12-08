TACOMA, Wa. (WTVO) — Singer Nick Carter, of the Backstreet Boys, is being sued for an alleged sexual battery of a disabled minor in 2001.

According to TMZ, Shannon Ruth, then 17, claims Carter invited her on board his tour bus after a concert ordered her to perform oral sex on him in the bus’ bathroom.

He then took her to a bed and continued to sexually assault her, she claimed in the court documents.

Ruth, who has cerebral palsy, claims she was a virgin at the time and subsequently contracted human papillomavirus (HPV) afterward.

She is now seeking damages.

Carter’s representatives told TMZ, “This accusation is categorically false, Nick is focusing on his family and mourning the death of his brother.”

Carter faced sexual assault accusations before, in 2018, from a woman who claimed he raped her in 2003. But, prosecutors never charged him with a crime in the case.

Carter’s brother Aaron, 34, was found dead in his home last month. The death of Aaron, who was diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses and struggled with addiction, is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Aaron was preceded in death by his sister and fellow singer Leslie Carter, who died of a drug overdose in 2012. She was 25 years old.