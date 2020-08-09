Bail set at $1M for Elgin man charged with killing bicyclist

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) – Bail has been set at $1 million for a suburban Chicago man who authorities say was fleeing the scene of an accident when his car struck two bicyclists, killing one person and injuring another.

Kane County prosecutors charged 28-year-old Lance C. Neal of Elgin last month with reckless homicide, aggravated fleeing a police officer, failure to report an accident or death and driving without insurance. They say Neal was driving a car in Elgin on Monday when he struck a vehicle and fled the scene. The driver of the vehicle flagged down an officer who pursued Neal’s vehicle and tried to stop him, according to authorities.

Authorities say Neal accelerated beyond the 30 mph speed limit, lost control and hit the two bicyclists before fleeing on foot. One of the victims, Sandra E. Sampey, 52, of Bartlett, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other bicyclist, her husband John Samprey, 58, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, prosecutors said.

Neal was arrested about two hours after the incident. Judge Michael Noland set his bail on July 31.

Neal remains in custody at the Kane County jail. His next court appearance is Sept. 10.

A listed phone number could not be located Sunday. It was immediately unclear if he has an attorney.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.