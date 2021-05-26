Bank robber sentenced to federal prison after two escapes from Janesville mental health center

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to federal prison for twice escaping from a Janesville correctional facility.

According to the U.S Department of Justice, Larry Dollar, 49, of Duluth, Georgia, was convicted of robbing a bank in Chicago in October 2017, but escaped from a Janesville addiction and mental health center in January 2019.

After being sentenced for the escape, Dollar again fled from the same Janesville facility in December 2020. Authorities say, during that incident, Dollar asked to go to the hospital for medical care. After he arrived, Dollar stole a truck, drank alcohol, and fled to Illinois where he crashed.

Dollar pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday to 27 months in federal prison.