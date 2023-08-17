(WTVO) — “Barbie,” the film phenomenon which recently passed “The Dark Knight” to become Warner Bros. highest-grossing movie ever, is headed to streaming only 45 days after its theatrical premiere.

This week, the Greta Gerwig-directed adaptation of Mattel’s iconic doll racked up $537 million, surpassing the Christopher Nolan-directed Batman crime epic, which scored $536 million in 2008.

“Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was released July 27th, and according to Variety, is scheduled to appear on digital streaming platforms on September 5th.

The film is already available to pre-order on Amazon Prime for $19.99.

It’s likely to debut on Max, Warner Bro’s streaming service, in November.

Universal Pictures has not revealed streaming availability for “Oppenheimer,” the Nolan-directed biopic about the “father of the atomic bomb,” which premiered the same weekend as “Barbie.”

The pair of films were part of a phenomenon that became known as “Barbenheimer,” an example of counter-programming. A strategy where “tonally different films are released on the same day to appeal to an underrepresented group” paid off in ticket sales for both films.

“Oppenhemier” has since grossed $270 million, an impressive feat for a film that has never hit the weekly No. 1 spot on the box office charts.