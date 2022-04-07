ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Barnstormer Distillery has opened a tasting and cocktail room in an airplane hangar near the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

Barnstormer grows its own ingredients using a process known as “cold distilling.”

The owners, Tim and Addie Ford, say opening the new location, at 6969 S Main Street, was an easy choice.

“So, to build an airplane hangar, it resonates not only with our lifelong career, it pays homage to our rich heritage, Rockford’s rich heritage to the aviation world,” they said.

The new tasting room will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round.

One of the distillery’s vodka bottles features the likeness of the airplane “Greater Rockford,” the original of which can be seen at the Midway Village Museum, at 6799 Guilford Road.