Bat tests positive for rabies in Whiteside County

Pipistrelle bat (Pipistrellus pipistrellus) flying on wooden ceiling of house in darkness

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — On October 1st, a bat was found inside a home on the 700 block of E. 2nd Street in Sterling, Illinois. The bat was tested by the Illionis Department of Public Health and came back positive for rabies.

In light of the news, health officials are warning families to ensure their pets are vaccinated against rabies.

Humans are at risk of contracting rabies through bites, scratches, or contamination of mucosa (eye, lips, tongue, and mouth), or skin lesions by the infectious saliva.

Health experts say use extreme caution when picking up injured or dead animals, and never use your bare hands.

Please contact the Whiteside County Animal Control at 815-625-3507 if you are injured when picking up bats or animals, or if any of your animals are injured or killed by a rabid bat.

