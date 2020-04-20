Bath & Body Fusion delivers another 1,200 bottles of hand lotion to local healthcare workers, will donate to over 30 facilities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bath & Body Fusion dropped off 1,200 bottles of “dream cream” to Mercy Health on Monday. They say the lotion can greatly help with dry hands, as healthcare workers are frequently washing their hands.

Weeks ago, they made their first delivery to SwedishAmerican. However, they aren’t stopping their efforts anytime soon.

“When we heard of this crisis we definitely wanted to give back to all the health care workers. From what we’ve heard, their hands are battered right now. They’re dry, they’re raw, they’re cracked open. And we know that many of them have had instant relief with our dream cream,” said Jenny Ralston, the store owner.

The store plans to donate the lotion to over 30 healthcare facilities in the Midwest. Ralson also says they plan to deliver an additional 1,200 bottles to OSF later this week.

