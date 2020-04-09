Bath & Body Fusion gives back to local healthcare workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bath & Body fusion dropped off 1,200 bottles of “dream cream” to SwedishAmerican on Wednesday. They say the lotion can greatly help with dry hands, as healthcare workers are frequently washing their hands.

The GoFundMe has already raised over $1,700 as of Wednesday evening. Organizers say the response has already been overwhelming.

“My heart has been so full since we’ve started this donation process. I can not tell you the gratitude I’m feeling and the fullness in my heart right now with being able to come and drop off this many dream creams to SwedishAmerican hosiptal,” said Jenny Ralston, the store owner.

According to their GoFundMe age, their goal is to “The mission of Bath + Body Fusion is to provide 15,000+ jars of Dream Cream to all the Hospital System staff (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Health, etc.) in the Stateline Area.”

