(WTVO) — The debate over whether Illinois should ban what some call “assault weapons” is heating up as both sides are digging in their heels.

The battle is over House Bill 5855, which would ban certain semi-automatic weapons and magazines that hold 10 or more rounds. The bill would also prohibit non-military members younger than 21 from purchasing firearms in the state.

Two House members say they have been fighting for stricter gun laws in Illinois even before they took office. State Rep. Maura Hirschauer, D-Batavia was a member of Moms Demand Action while Denyse Stoneback, D-Skokie, started a nonprofit after one of the country’s deadliest mass shootings on record.

“After the Sandy Hook school tragedy, I started a nonprofit in Illinois called People for a Safer Society and on the advocacy side, before I entered the legislature, worked on it,” Stoneback said Monday during a House hearing about the proposal.

House Bill 5855 is sponsored by Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, who witnessed another mass shooting, the deadly Fourth of July incident in Highland Park that left severn people dead and nearly 50 wounded.

Meanwhile, opponents of the bill say banning guns isn’t the answer. Illinois State Rifle Association Vice President David Lombardo says legal action would be taken if the bill passs and Gov. JB Pritzker signs it into law.

“The ISRA will not be entering into any negotiations on this piece of legislation,” Lombardo said in a video on the ISRA website. “You’ve wanted to draw a line in the sand for a long time? Now it’s time to draw that line. We will see the state of Illinois in court if this law is enacted. But we have a problem.”

Lombardo is asking members and other gun owners to pay dues and donate to the group in case Pritzker signs the bill and the group needs legal fees.

“If we could get just 10% of the [Firearm Owner’s Identification Card] holders, our operating budget would be over $9 million, then we could really mount an effective war over our right to keep and bear arms in Illinois,” Lombardo said.

Another hearing about the bill is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Springfield. Morgan said in a previous report that he hopes to pass the measure on Jan. 10.