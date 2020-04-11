BBB says no Stateline stores in trouble for price gouging, will send secret shoppers to investigate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eyewitness News has received numerous questions and concerns about price gouging in our area. We reached out to the Rockford chapter of the Better Business Bureau to find out more.

A local BBB spokesman said that no serious complaints have been filed, although they have been receiving plenty of phone calls.

Any prices that may be above normal that the BBB has seen have been due to different reasons: Such as a price increase after a sale ends or an increase in prices because it is beginning to cost the business more to acquire the product.

However, even though there are no serious complaints doesn’t mean that store prices can’t impact the court of public opinion.

“The people who feel they have been taken advantage of will still be around when this all ends and they’ll remember if they feel they have been taken advantage or if there has been price gouging has been going on,” explained Dennis Horton of the Better Business Bureau.

Horton also said that the BBB plans to send secret shoppers out to investigate tips of price gouging. To file a complaint, click here.

