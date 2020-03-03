BBB warns about crypto-currency scams

(WTVO) — The Better Business Bureau is warning people about growing scams that are becoming a big problem.
The BBB says criminals are using crypto-currency to steal people’s money. They say that these type of scams involving the virtual currency were the second biggest in 2019, with the average loss being $3,000.
Experts say the worst scam last year was fake job listings. Fake checks and money orders, online purchases, and home improvement offers also made the list.
