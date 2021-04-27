BBB warns of lawn service scams as warmer weather arrives

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With warmer weather in the air, many people are already working on their gardens and taking care of their lawns.

But the Better Business Bureau (BBB) says you’ll need to put in hard work – and some homework – to make your dream garden a reality. Rockford BBB Director Dennis Horton says there are things to look out for this time of year.

“Each year, especially in Spring we receive a lot of complaints for these types of services. Before selecting a business, evaluate your needs and make sure to do your research at the BBB website before you hire,” says Horton.

“Also, fake websites stealing consumers’ money and ID information remains a huge problem in the USA. In the springtime, we see more fake sites pretending to sell everything affiliated with lawn and gardening services and supplies.”

Research garden centers and landscaping companies. Before you head out to buy the supplies you need for your garden, find a reputable business to purchase from. Keep in mind that national chains often have low prices and good return policies, but they may not stock a wide variety of plant or accommodate specialty plant orders

Visit BBB Scam Tracker to research and report scams.

Click here to read the full news release.