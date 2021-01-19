BBB warns of lotto scams ahead of historic Mega Millions drawing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lottery players across the country are dreaming big as they wait for the Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot sits at an estimated $850 million–the third-largest jackpot in US history. No one has matched every number since mid-September. If you win and opt for the cash payout, you’ll walk away with about $628 million before taxes.

Your adds of winning aren’t great–just over 1 in 302 million. If you’re taking part, the Better Business Bureau warns you could become the target of scammers.

Fraudsters are calling and claiming to be from the lottery and have tips on how you can best win or say you have won. According to the BBB, lottery officials don’t know who the winners are until they come forward.

If you do get a suspicious call, it’s best to hang up right away.

“They’re either gonna ask you for money or they’re gonna ask you for your personal information. Either way, you should provide nothing to somebody who calls you out of the blue, who you don’t know,” said Dennis Horton.

If you do win, be sure to sign the back of the ticket right away. According to Horton, whoever signs the back is assumed to be the winner.