(WTVO) — The inside of a California woman’s SUV was destroyed after a close encounter with mother nature.

In this case, a black bear got inside. Vicky Costantini said that she was at her vacation home near Sacramento when she heard a lot of rustling in her car. Blaring alarms signaled to her that it was time to pop the trunk from a safe distance.

She was able to film the moment a bear climbed from over the back seat and scurried out of her car. She said that the damage was not the worst part.

“I often say a bear ate my car. It is destroyed. It ripped apart the dash,” Costantini said. “So, it was trying to get through it.. Every single door panel is destroyed, every single seat is ripped, but the worse part was the smell.”

Costantini believes that the bear broke in from the back door. She is currently in the market for a new car, but she said that she is just happy no one got hurt.