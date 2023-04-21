CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Tickets to a Chicago Bears game at the new Arlington Heights stadium could cost more, thanks to a new tax.

According to the Chicago Tribune, legislation was filed Thursday that would add $3 to admission to help pay off debts the Park District incurred to pay for renovations to Solider Field twenty years ago.

Rep. Marty Moylan (D-Des Plaines) said the goal of the bill was to gain the support of Chicago lawmakers who are reluctant to back the team’s move to the suburbs while the city remains on the hook.

“This is a living document. If there’s issues that we think pertain to the bill, we will file an amendment to change it. But right now we have a bill. It’s viable. I got a lot of support, and people are excited about it,” Moylan said Thursday. “I’ve got to get 60 votes and that’s how we do it. You’ve got to build a consensus. And I’m working it. I’m working this bill hard to make it a good bill.”

Earlier this year, the team bought the former Arlington International Racecourse for $197 million, with plans to develop it into a massive entertainment and residential campus.

The Bears said they would pay to build a new stadium, but only if they get promises for tax funding for infrastructure, such as roads and utilities.

“The General Assembly shouldn’t be taking the stance of giving a huge subsidy to the Chicago Bears to leave the city of Chicago,” said Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago). “I want to find smart … ways to keep the Bears home and to make this work for all of us.”