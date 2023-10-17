LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Bears will indeed have an addition to their coaching staff for the rest of the season.

Matt Eberflus is adding someone with both National Football League and college football experience in hopes of improving the team’s defense.

During his news conference on Monday, the head coach announced that Phil Snow has joined the staff as a senior defensive analyst for the remainder of the 2023 season. This comes a few weeks after Eberflus announced that he would make an addition to his staff, which is down a person after the resignation of Alan Williams in September.

Snow was last the defensive coordinator with the Panthers under head coach Matt Rhule, serving in that position from 2020 through 2022. While never working together on staff at the college or pro level, Eberflus got to know him through Rod Marinelli, whom he worked with in Dallas for a number of years.

Snow will be doing advance scouting for the defensive staff and will be at Halas Hall with the team during the week but will not be at the games.

“He’s a great person, he’s very humble,” said Eberflus of Snow. He works well with others, he gives sound advice, and he’s done a good job where he’s been in terms of having good defenses for sure.”

Snow started his coaching career in high school in Berkeley, California with his first job in college coming at Laney in 1979. He’d eventually go to Boise State, California, Arizona State, UCLA, and Washington, serving as a defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at those stops.

His first NFL job came under Steve Mariucci with the Lions in 2005, staying in Detroit then with Marinelli through 2008. Snow was then at Eastern Michigan, Temple, and Baylor, serving as defensive coordinator there from 2017 through 2019 before following Rhule to the Panthers.

“He also has other experiences, which is really cool,” said Eberflus of Snow. “Because he’s been at Baylor, been in college, done different things, different pressure looks. It’s been pretty cool to talk to him here.”