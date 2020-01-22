Bed Bath & Beyond to close 40 stores, including 3 in Illinois

NEW JERSEY (WTVO) — Bed Bath & Beyond announced Wednesday that it will be closing 40 retail stores.

The retailer shared the list with USA Today, saying it was closing “a limited number of stores”, located in 19 states and Washington D.C. “no longer meet the standards our customers expect from us.”

The chain plans to close three stores in Illinois: in Chicago, at 530 N. State Street; in McHenry, at 3340 Shoppers Drive; and in Mount Prospect, at 1057 N. Elmhurst Road.

According to the company, it expects all of the 40 stores to close within the next six months.

