WEST DUNDEE, Ill. (WTVO) — For the first time ever, there is a Beefaroo restaurant outside of the Stateline area.

The popular Rockford staple now has a location in West Dundee, a Chicago suburb north of Elgin.

The restaurant is located at 820 W Main St, outside the Spring Hill Mall.

The location was first set to open in January, but the opening day was pushed back.